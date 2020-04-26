Minister threatens to arrest politicians over COVID-19 patients

Spread the love

















Arua – The State Minister of Health in charge of Primary Health Care, Dr. Joyce Moriku has threatened to arrest any politician found pushing for the relocation of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients to Mulago national referral hospital.

She instead asked politicians to shut up and leave issues related to the management of coronavirus to only health workers.

“Politicians who know nothing about health, medicine, drugs and diseases should shut up! Politicians are using coronavirus for politicking and for gaining cheap popularity because they can’t do anything in their constituencies relevant. The only thing to resort to is to disorganize some people and to practice cheap popularity. Honestly, it’s too much for Northern Ugandan and West Nile,” Moriku stressed.

“How do you have a sound person representing a constituency going to lock a gate so that you don’t allow coronavirus suspects to be taken there. Are you not committing crime and really murdering people?” Moriku asked during a press conference at Arua hospital on Saturday.

Ministers Moriku and Kania arriving for the press conference on Saturday

The Minister’s outburst follows reports that Sunday York Odria, the Aringa South MP allegedly locked the gate of Arua Core PTC which was designated as a quarantine centre by Arua district task force.

Reports indicate that Odria bought a padlock and moved on to lock the gate on Friday after receiving news that the truck drivers intercepted at Pakwach and their crew members were destined for quarantined at the PTC.

Mario Obiga Kania, the State Minister of Internal Affairs confirmed the incident and said Odria rung him on phone about his move. Kania said Odria claimed that he acted in the interest of the majority populace.

But Moriku was not happy of Odria’s decision and called for action to be taken against such politicians next time.

“Any politician who is going to dare or tamper with the management of coronavirus, we shall put him in the cell. We shall arrest him. Any politician who will dare come to the gate of the hospital to interfere with the management of these cases here must be arrested,” Moriku directed.