Mother, premature triplets stuck at Kabale Hospital

Kabale – A 30 years old woman is stranded with premature triplets as Rugarama hospital in Kabale town.

The mother of the triplets is Scovia Akankwasa from Ruhonwa village Kashongati Parish Hamurwa sub-county, Rubanda district she gave birth at Hamurwa Health Centre IV in Rubanda district on Tuesday, April 21.

The triplets are her sixth born as she has five children at home being that even the firstborns are twins.

Ms Akankwasa reveals that she is helpless as her husband Ndyomugyenyi Kalori was locked up in Kampala where he is a casual labourer.

“I do not know how to cope up with this challenge given the other children I left them at home are also helpless, I am seeking a good Samaritans to come to my rescue,” Ms Akankwasa.

She also reveals that she does not even have what to sell as citing that they own the land on which they are staying only as she has been surviving on digging for others.

Dr Gilbert Mateka the Rugarama hospital medical Superintendant disclosed that the babies are too small as they weigh 1 kilogram each and they are 7 months old as the babies are in good health as well the mother as they are being kept in an incubator.

“We are giving all support the babies but the money was not enough to include the mother as he calls upon people of goodwill to also come and support her,” Dr Gilbert Mateka

Nayebare Komujuni, the acting in charge of the pediatric department at Rugarama hospital, disclosed that the woman needs a lot of support like food as breastfeeding mother after she revealed she stuck that her husband is away,