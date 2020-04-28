I shall not be gagged! MP Karuhanga vows to take on Parliament for dishonouring court order blocking anti-COVID-19 money

Spread the love

















Kampala – Ntungamo Municipality MP, Gerald Karuhanga has revealed that he will challenge parliament in court for refusing to honour a court order blocking the disbursement of UGX 10 billion to legislators.

The youth MP intimated that he has been receiving threats from the Parliamentary Commission and the speaker Rebbeca Alitwala Kadaga that himself and Jonathan Odur would be taken to the disciplinary committee.

Karuhanga affirmed that he was not going to bow to the threats but proceed is continuing with the case.

The former Makererere university guild president Says that he is to oppose it even though he will face discplinary action as it was wrong for the Parliament to allocate Covid-19 funds to themselves saying the habit of some members of parliament using their positions to siphon ugandans when they are suffering with the corona virus effects

“So they must remember that we are representing our people in Parliament, so this is inappropriate to start sucking the blood out of Ugandans at a time they have been hit hard by pandemic no one shall stop my colleagues and I from exercising our rights that are going to take us to disciplinary committee,” Karuhanga said.

Karuhanga said this on Monday April 27th while delivering food relief of 21 tones of maize flour,200 liters of fuel and a bull for Ntungamo Municipality health workers all worth Ugx 50,540,000m shillings to Ntungamo district COVID-19 taskforce led by the Ntungamo RDC George Bakunda who is also the head of the task force to be distributed in the municipality the function was held at the office of the RDC Ntungamo.

Karuhanga hailed the work done by the health workers across the country since the outbreak of pandemic arguing them to continue with the good heart of serving Ugandans.

He assured health workers to continue fighting for the salary enhancement and staff houses if their work is to run smoothly.

Karuhanga says that the distribution of posho which will commence Tuesday, where every h person in the municipality receive 4kgs.

On April 20, Karuhanga and his colleague, Erute North MP Jonathan Odur petitioned the Civil Division of the High Court through their lawyers of A.F. Mpanga and company advocates seeking to block the controversial Shs10b allocated to MPs to help them fight the spread of COVID-19 in their respective constituencies saying that Parliament was wrong and selfish to allocate money to themselves.

Following this, High court Judge Esta Nambayo ordered that Shs10b Parliament had allocated to MPs, with each expected to get Shs20b should not be distributed pending the ruling.

In her ruling, Justice Nambayo said that no MP should use this money until April 29, 2020 when the case filed by Gerald Karuhanga (Ntungamo Municipality) and Jonathan Odur (Erute County) against the Parliamentary Commission and the Attorney General will be heard and disposed of.

However, this did not Speaker Rebecca Kadaga happy, who did not only disobey the court order but also threatened to take the MPs (Karuhanga and Odur) to the disciplinary committee.