MTN Uganda gives Muslim Community a boost ahead of Ramadhan, distribute food item of over UGX100M

Spread the love

















Kampala – Telecom giant, MTN Uganda has, on Wednesday, April 29, kicked-off distributing food and alms to the Muslim community in and around Kampala as part of its efforts to support the Muslims during the holy month of Ramadhan.

MTN revealed that food items/alms set to be distributed included sugar, rice, posho, cooking oil, beans, bar soap for handwashing and wheat flour to the vulnerable communities in the areas of Kampala, Wakiso and Mukono district

“This support underscores the long-standing relationship that the telecom giant has had with the Muslim community spanning several years. This year, however, is a different year as the fasting season has fallen at a time when the whole world is grappling with the COVID 19 pandemic which has paralysed livelihoods of many,” read part of the official statement.

MTN CEO Wim Vanhelleputte disclosed that the telecommunication company was committed to support the Muslim community during the holy Month of Ramadhan

“This year gives us even greater motivation to support the Muslim community as we are aware that many of them are unable to work because of the lockdown resulting from the COVID 19 pandemic. As such, we shall give out food and alms worth UGX100million to the vulnerable communities that need this food,” Vanhelleputte said.

MTN Staff hand over Food items to The Old Kampala mosque Leadership

MTN also confirmed that are working with Salaam TV/Foundation to reach out to the different communities during the fasting period and affirmed the food would be distributed with the guidance of the National task force against COVID 19.

Alongside the food and alms, MTN Uganda also launched a promotional offer which will automatically give customers 60minutes of Talktime every night whenever they loaded airtime or purchased a voice/data bundle (using MTN MoMo or through an agent) worth UGX 500/- or more during the day.

To add more flesh on the bone, MTN Uganda revealed that the promotional offer would last throughout the holy month of Ramadhan and also open to all MTN customers.

During this period, we know that our Muslim brothers and sisters would like to stay in touch as they conduct prayers but cannot congregate. We are therefore launching the MTNite Calls promotional offer that will allow them to share in prayer particularly at night during Ramadhan,” Vanhelleputte said.