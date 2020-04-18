Navio to drop new Album, features African acts

Spread the love

















Kampala – As several artistes rattled and cry out after the lockdown hit an extension, Ugandan hip-hop star, Daniel Kigozi alias Navio, is set to unveil his new album

Dubbed ‘Strength in Numbers’, the album is set to drop Saturday, April 25 and his first ever to be released online! Talk about the transformation to keep his fans hooked with good music

The 15-track album is set to feature African artistes like Ice Prince and Seyi Shay from Nigeria, Kaligraph Jones, Laylizzy from Mozambique, Joh Makini and Vanessa Mdee from Tanzania. From Uganda, the album features singers Daddy Andre, Da Mith and Flex D’Paper.

Having shared the booth with hitmakers Rkelly, Wyclef Jean, Kieth Sweat, Fefe Dobson, Kat Dahlia and a host of African talent, the ‘Otyo’ hitmaker remains humble and focused on his music and aiding his community. The issues closest to him being Refugees, Poverty and the new threat to Uganda’s way of life- human trafficking.

Navio dwells on both the Commercial and Underground Charts, this year winning a “Best Male” Act and well as “Best Album” 2016-2017 for his critically acclaimed album “The Chosen”. His gift is to be able to blend seamlessly from an Urban sound into African Rhythms that shock and awe the most astute music listener.