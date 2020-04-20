Nile Breweries Joins Campaign To Fight COVID-19 By Delivering Beer To Ugandans

Spread the love

















Renowned beer Company Nile Breweries Limited has come out to join the noble campaign of delivering food and other relief items to people’s doors steps.

At a time when most companies are opening up websites to enable people to order foodstuffs and other basic needs during this COVID-19 quarantine, Nile Breweries Limited has also opened their website, which is meant to help those who cannot access shops and bars, because they have since been closed for another 21 days.

Nile Breweries, unlike other companies delivering foodstuffs, is sending alcoholic drinks to people’s doorsteps through orders that are made on their website (beernow.ug).



According to sources, the beers are being delivered from their depots and this depends on where the client is located since it is easier for those living in and around Kampala and the nearest depot is their nearest rescuer.

It should be noted that ever since the President announced that the COVID-19 quarantine had been extended for another 21 days, several Ugandans who have been languishing with a thirst for beer were heard crying foul, wondering where they shall get their favourite drink from.

However, Nile Breweries has sorted that problem with beernow.ug, because all Ugandans can now order for their favourite beer in the comfort of their homes, thereby promoting the Ministry of Health guideline of Stay Home, Stay Safe.