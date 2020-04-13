None of samples test COVID-19 positive, 7 successfully discharged

Spread the love

















Kampala – The Ministry of Health has, on Monday, April 13, confirmed that none of the samples tested positive of COVID-19, capping the number at 54

“639 samples were tested today at Uganda Virus Research Institute and none tested positive,” tweet from Ministry of Health read.

Health Ministry disclosed that hose tested today are a section 5,664 samples have so far been tested at the Uganda Virus and Research Institute for the COVID-19.

The Ministry also confirmed that 231 individuals were under institutional quarantine leading up to enlisting of 1,302 cumulative contacts and of which 573 contacts – to confirmed cases – had completed 14 days follow up

Ugandan Premier, Rt. Hon. Ruhakana officially announces the discharge of 3 patients from Entebbe Grade B Hospital on April 11. (COURTESY PHOTO)

Dr. Ruth Aceng had earlier disclosed some of the patients that recovered has been successfully discharged.

“Happy to hear that 3 patients have recovered from COVID-19 and tested negative twice for COVID-19 after 14 days of treatment. They have been discharged from Entebbe Grade B Hospital, today. The total number of recoveries is 7,’ Dr. Aceng said.

As regular, Uganda Communication Commission unveiled initiatives to curb the spread of fake news, the Health Ministry cautioned the public to avoid being scammed.

“Some unscrupulous individuals are hoodwinking the public by disguising as the Permanent Secretary, Dr Diana Atwine and sending out false emails to the general public. Please do not click the link as it’s a scam and always verify with the Ministry of Health or PS,” read a tweet.