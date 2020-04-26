None of samples test positive, 10 repatriated as active COVID-19 cases descend to 19

Spread the love

















Kampala – Ministry of Health has on Saturday, April 25, announced that none of the samples taken tested positive of the novel coronavirus

In a statement issued Saturday, the Health Ministry confirmed that of the 1,408 samples taken to Uganda Virus Research Institute, 443 were from the community whilst 925 sampled were taken from truck drivers at the border points of entry; capping the number to 75.

“Nineteen (19) active cases were under stable treatment in stable condition in different designated medical facilities,” said Dr. Henry Mwebesa, Director of General Health Service.

Dr. Mwebesa further sustained that the case were receiving treatment at Mulago Hospital (3), Entebbe Grade B(9), Arua Referral Hospital (4), Jinja Regional Referral Hospital (1), Masaka Referral Hospital (1) and Kabale Referral Hospital (1).

“Out the confirmed foreign truck drivers – 4 Tanzania and 6 Kenyan – have returned to their respective countries,” Dr. Mwebesa revealed without a flinch.

The Health Ministry shared good news confirming that a total of 46 patients had since recovered from COVID-19 and discharged from the medical facilities.

Uganda’s COVID-19 remain capped at 75 subsequent to the World Health Organization (WHO)’s International Health Regulations (IHR) directive that every case that is confirmed should be registered and treated at the host country.