Parliament approves Dr. Michael Atingi-Ego for BoU Deputy Governor

Kampala – The Speaker of Parliament, Hon Rebecca Kadaga has cleared the appointment of the seasoned economist, Dr. Micheal Atingi-Ego for Deputy Governor.

In an April 7 letter addressed to President Museveni, Speaker Kadaga, who also doubles as Chairperson of the Appointments Committee of Parliament, endorsed the appointment of Dr. Micheal Atingi-Ego.

“Reference is made to your letter addressed to me, Ref: P0/19 dated 28th March 2020, in which you forwarded the name of Dr Michael Atingi-Ego for Parliamentary approval as Deputy Governor, Bank of Uganda. Pursuant to Article 161 of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, and the Rules of Procedure of the Parliament of Uganda, the Appointments Committee of Parliament has interacted with the above-named person and found him suitable and therefore approved his appointment as Deputy Governor, Bank of Uganda,” part of the letter read

Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Rebecca Kadaga. (FILE PHOTO)

On March 29, President Museveni, exercising the powers bestowed upon him by the Constitution, appointed Dr. Atingi-Ego as Deputy Governor and confirmed that he had forward his name to Parliament for vetting as stipulated by Article Article 161(3).

“I have also appointed Dr Michael Atingi-Ego as the new Deputy Governor, Bank of Uganda. I have forwarded his name to Parliament for vetting,” Museveni tweeted.

On Monday, April 6, the Appointments Committee of Parliament vetted Dr. Atingi-Ego who was apparently in the United States on International Monetary Fund (IMF) duties.

“We interacted with the nominee for the position of Deputy Governor Bank of Uganda, Dr Michael Atingi-Ego, via teleconferencing using Zoom. He couldn’t fly into the country because we are currently under lockdown,” Speaker Kadaga disclosed after vetting the Senior economist.

Dr. Atingi-Ego replaces Dr. Louis Kasekende whose contract expired on January 14, 2020.

“As you already know, my contract as Deputy Governor of Bank of Uganda came to an end on January 14, 2020. I express my profound gratitude to the appointing authority, H.E President Museveni, for according me the opportunity to represent the country in various continental and international assignments,” Dr Kasekende said as he bid farewell to his associates at Bank of Uganda.

About Dr. Michael Atingi-Ego

Dr. Atingi-Edo returns to the Central Bank with a wealth of distinguished experience deemed to keep the nation’s economy in check

He obtained his first degree from Makerere University and later proceeded for post-graduate studies in the United Kingdom where he got a Master’s degree from the Cardiff Business School, University of Wales and a PhD from Liverpool University.

He started his career at the Bank of Uganda rising through the ranks to become the Executive Director, Research. In 2008 he took up an assignment with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as Deputy Director of the African Department (AFR).