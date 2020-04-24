Parliamentary Group restores faith in Rukungiri task force, donate Food to COVID-19 affected constituents

Spread the love

















RUKUNGIRI – Rukungiri Parliamentary Group has donated 10 tonnes of maize flour and 1000 litres of fuel to Rukungiri District Coronavirus TaskForce to help the vulnerable needy people who were affected by the Closedown.

The Parliamentary Group comprised of MPs’ Rolland Mugume Kaginda (Rukungiri Municipality), Mary Paula Turyahikayo (Rubabo), Fred Tumuheirwe Turyamuhweza (Rujumbura) and Betty Bamukwasa Muzanira ( Woman MP Rukungiri).

The relief food was received by Rukungiri District Coronavirus TaskForce Chairman who is also the RDC, Dan Ayebazibwe flanked by the LC 5 Andrewson Charles Kateebire and other members.

Turyamuhweza revealed that MPs had to move fast to distribute after learning that the vulnerable needy people were those whose small incomes were affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic Lockdown in line with Ministry of Health guidelines.

While receiving the food relief donated by the MPs, RDC Kaguta said that the need for food was very immense and more food was needed so that all the underprivileged are reached.

“Mitigating the challenges posed by Coronavirus was an uphill task but as a team they have worked together and managed to reach all corners in the district,” Kaguta said

He pointed out list of all individuals and other Organisations who have contributed to the anti Coronavirus Pandemic cause whole hearted which has enabled some vulnerable needy people to receive support.

The Head of the Rukungiri District Parliamentary Group, Hon Fred Turyamuhweza disclosed that MPs decided to combine their effort to join hands with the District Coronavirus TaskForce so as team they can tackle the pandemic together.

Hon Turyamuhweza hailed the exisiting cooperation among Rukungiri District leaders led by the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Dan Kaguta and hoped that such cooperation should remain even after the Coronavirus Pandemic.

He said that the MPs are committed to even use their own resources to ensure that all needy people in the district are reached out to get food relief.

Rukungiri Municipality MP Hon Rolland Mugume Kaginda said that the MPs will provide accountability for the funds they received from the governmemt and hope to work even harder.

He thanked the RDC for having identified the most vulnerable I the Municipality who were quickly supported with relief food.

He called for more discipline among the members of the general public in line with observing the government guidelines put in place.

Hon Kaginda said that Coronavirus needs combined effort regardless of political affiliation.

Rubabo Member of Parliament Hon Mary Paula Turyahikayo asked the District Coronavirus TaskForce to consider the hard to reach areas when distributing food and ao the people facing chronic diseases who need special care.

Betty Bamukwatsa Muzanira the Rukungiri District Woman MP asked women to take more interest in observing guidelines because they are the gatekeepers of their families.

Andrewson Katebire the Rukungiri District LC 5 Chairman said that he was happy that the district leaders were United in handling the Coronavirus Pandemic response.