PICTORIAL: Museveni visits Owen Falls dam to investigate Power outage recurrence

Spread the love

















Jinja – President Museveni has, on Sunday, April 19, visited the Owen Falls Dam in efforts to assess the damage caused by the floating water-weed island.

Barely an hour to President Museveni’s April 14 address, the nation was hit by a power-outage across the country prompting an extension to 1pm as Uganda Electricity Generation Co. Limited restored the power.

Uganda Electricity Generation Company Limited (UEGCL), Umeme and Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited (UETCL) came out to apologize for a power blackout that delayed President Yoweri Museveni’s speech on COVID-19 today.

“We regret the national power blackout occasioned by a huge floating water weed island that stormed Nalubaale hydropower station this morning. All stakeholders, under the coordination of UETCL are working round to stabilize the grid and restate generation in a short while,” UEGCL said in a statement.

On the visit to the dam, President Museveni Inspected the extent of damage caused by a 16-acre moving island that partly blocked Nalubale Bridge and also moved towards the dam causing a power blackout.

“I can see works on the ground to contain the movement of this island and restore normalcy,” part of his Tweet read.

President Museveni further disclosed that joint efforts by a section of agencies were being deployed to clear the floating island.

“Concerted efforts from NEMA, UPDF, National Fisheries Research Institute, UNRA, MAAIF and Ministry of Works have enabled us to push the moving island from its risk location to the bay near Jinja pier,” Museveni confirmed.

President Museveni confirms he is set to address the nation again to share guidelines and a status of Uganda in the fight against COVID-19.

“Tonight, at 8pm, I will address the country, giving an update on our fight against COVID-19. I urge you all to continue observing the guidelines given by the government and health officials. Stay home and stay safe,” part of his Tweet read.