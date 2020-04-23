Police fire teargas to disperse ‘public gatherings’ in Kabale, vow to deal with defiant people

Anti-Riot Police swings in action to enforce government measures to curb spread of COVID-19 in Kabale.

Kabale – Anti-riot police in Kabale town Thursday afternoon April 23, fired teargas to disperse people who were found congested in different areas in the town in violation of social distancing and public gatherings.

The operation, mounted to administer president Museveni directive aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19, started from Central Market at Kabale police playground, Esso taxi park, Kigongi road, Bugongi, Highland, Garage Street where mechanics were operating normally, Bwankosya Street, and Sabena among other areas.

Brian Ampeire, the Kabale District Police Commander said that the operation was intended to disperse people who were found gathered in different places especially bars and hotels.

“Despite President Museveni banning all public gatherings of more than five people that include sports events, funerals, and Church congregations and ordered for the closure of bars as part of the measures to combat the spread of covid-19, the residents in Kabale district have continued to act as if they are not aware,” Mr. Ampeire stressed.

However, some of the bars and nonfood shops were found operating during the operation prompting police to disperse them with teargas.

Ampeire also revealed that most of the people who were more than five were found gathered on streets and others on their work places despite several warnings from President Museveni and security officials in the district.

Ampeire cautioned the public from defying the directives affirmed that Police will continue to enforce the lockdown until the locals comply with the presidential directive.