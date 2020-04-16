Policeman accidentally shoots colleague, injuring one in a curfew enforcement scuffle

Spread the love

















Jinja – Police in Jinja has shot dead one person reportedly attached to the local defence unit and severely injured another, a one Obelajo Lazarus in a shooting spree on the Lake Victoria island of Kisima during enforcement of the curfew directive on Wednesday evening.

According to an eye witness, a one Kyambadde Billy, the incident occurred between 7 and 8 PM in Jinja off the Masese landing shoreline as a passenger boat left for Kisima Island 2 from Kisima Island 1.

‘’The shooting was done during an operation by the Police to implement the curfew in this period of the COVID-19 lock-down’’, said Kyambadde.

He added that the shooting followed a scuffle between the passengers on the boat and the Police officers, leaving one person dead on the spot as Obelajo, a goalkeeper attached to Uganda Premier League club-Busoga United was hit by a bullet in the lower abdomen parts.

He was rushed to Jinja regional referral Hospital by a sympathizer who carried him (there were no vehicles) for first aid treatment as Police rushed to record his statement at the time. Medics extracted the bullet from his stomach part.

“The person killed on the spot was reportedly a security officer attached to the local defence unit shot accidentally by a colleague during the scuffle. Because there were no transport means from Masese to Jinja Hospital, residents carried the injured goalkeeper in their hands. He was bleeding plentifully and unconscious.” a source added.

“Obelajo is out of danger and but more prayers are needed during his recovery period” Diana Nyago, the Head Teacher Jinja SS said.

Efforts to get a comment from the Jinja Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Eric Sakwa were futile by press time.

Last year, he led Jinja Secondary School to second place in the

national copa coca-cola football championship, as they lost 3-1 to St

Mary’s SS Kitende at the Kakindu Stadium, Jinja. Obelajo is currently

loaned to Buikwe Red Stars Football Club, featuring in Buganda

regional league (Third division).