Politicians using COVID-19 awareness to rekindle their electoral ambitions

Kabale – Politicians in the Kigezi sub-region have taken advantage of the COVID-19 sensitisation campaign as well as making donations to keep their hopes alive ahead of the 2021 general elections.

Dozens of politicians eyeing different political offices have developed COVID-19 messages and paid-for spot messages to air on local FM radios and are donating money, fuel and food stuffs to their respective district task force committees and those who have contributed have their names read on the various radio stations.

Several others have printed posters with their pictures carrying tips on how to prevent the Covid19 infection.

According to the politicians, including incumbents and new entrants, they revealed that the food aid was a way of helping the hungry people who no longer work and the spot messages on radio stations as a way to reach o the people in the lockdown.

In Rukungiri, the incumbent MPs led by their chairperson Fred Tuhirirwe Turyamuhweza (Rujumbura), Roland Kaginda Mugume (Rukungiri Municipality)Betty Bamukwatsa Muzanira (woman MP) and Mary Paula Turyahikayo of Rubabo County donated to the Rukungiri district task force 1000 litres of fuel and 10 tonnes of maize flour as before Kaginda traversed the municipality in markets and busy places before the lockdown was put there by distributing soap and sanitizers.

Sarah Nyirabahistye Mateke the former Kisoro woman MP who wants to reclaim the seat again has of recent donated 100 boxes of soap to the task force.

Mercy Kesiime Kamujanduzi who also wants the Rukiga woman says that’s sensitisation messages are meant to help them to reach out to voters because of the ban on public gatherings to curtail the spread of the pandemic.

Major General Timothy Sabiti Mutebile, the former commander of the engineering brigade of UPDF whose eyeing the Kabale Municipality seat on the NRM ticket at the beginning of the lockdown donated Bunches of matooke to all religious leaders In the municipality so as to help them to get what to eat in the lockdown.

Denis Ndyomugyenyi Nzeirwe the Kyankwanzi Deputy RDC who is eyeing the kabale LCV seat donated 200 litres of milk,19 bunches of matooke and 500 kilograms of posho as well he also has donated 200 kilograms of rice to kabale journalists and is using his own radio Peak FM to put out his messages.

Caroline Kamusiime Muhwezi the Rukiga woman MP she has been moving from one radio to another in kabale with the chairperson of the Rukiga taskforce

David Bahati the state minister of planning and ndorwa west MP on kabale has been buying airtime on radios and making call in encouraging people to follow the president directives as well he donated an ambulance to the district task force force to help them in transportion of patients with 400 litres of fuel.

Enid Origumisiriza who wants to stand for the Kabale woman MP say that covid19 guidelines issued by government need to be reinforced through various approaches for the benefit of the local population.

Henry Kizirimpa Kiviri who is eyeing the Kabale Municipality MP seat on an independent ticket for him he is using the public address system on the vehicle where people are asked to follow the president directives and ministry of Health guidelines

Grace Bwesigye Bekunda, who intends to contest for the Ndorwa East seat, says she translated her message in the local language to benefit grassroots people.

Andrew Baryayanga Aja, the incumbent Kabale MP, has also printed posters with COVID-19 messages encouraging his electorates to observe government guidelines leading up to his donation 5 tonnes of maize flour to the district task force so that they can be distributed to the people affected by the lockdown.

Despite this, it is still unclear whether or not the elections will take place given the effects the pandemic has had on the election road map.

The lock down has affected the gazetting and publication of candidate’s nomination dates and venues, which should have been ongoing this month, according to the 2020-2021 road-map issued by Electoral Commission-EC.