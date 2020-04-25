Pope Francis appoints Lambert Bainomugisha New Archbishop of Mbarara as Most Rev. Paul K. Bakyenga bows out

Spread the love

















Vatican – Pope Francis has appointed Lambert Bainomugisha the new Archbishop of Pope Francis after His Grace Paul K. Bakyenga sought to retire.

In an April 25 letter by Apostolic Nuncio, Luigi Bianco confirmed Pope Francis’ acceptance the resignation of Archbishop Paul Bakyenga who had reached his canonical age limit

“The Apostolic Nunciature has the joy to announce that the Holy Father Pope France has appointed Rt. Rev. Lambert Bainomugisha Auxilliary Bishop of Mbarara, as the new Archbishop of Mbarara, while accepting the resignation from the Pastoral Care of the Archdiocese presented by the Most Rev. Paul K Bakyenga, upon reaching the canonical age limit,” read part of the letter.

The Rt. Rev. Lambert Bainomugisha was born 12th July 1961 at Kashumba, Bukanga, Isingiro in what was at that time the Diocese of Mbarara. He studied both in Uganda and in Canada and obtained a degree in Canon Law through the University of St Paul of Ottowa. He was ordained priest on 13 July 1991 at Mbarara Cathedral.

He exercised his pastoral ministry for several years in St Joseph the Worker Parish in Rubindi, Mbarara. He then returned to Canada in 1994 to complete his studies. After returning to the Diocese, he was the Chancellor of the Archdiocese from 2000 to 2005.

On July 2, 2005, he was appointed Auxiliary Bishop for the Archdiocese of Mbarara and Titular Bishop of Tacia Montana. He received episcopal consecration on 1 October the same year.

On 13 November, 2009 Pope Benedict XVI appointed him Apostolic Administrator sedes plena et ad nutum Sanctae Sedis of the Diocese of Hoima, until a new Bishop of Hoima was ordained and appointed on 29 February 2016. Bishop Lambert then returned to the Archdiocese of Mbarara to continue his duties as Auxiliary Bishop.

Archbishop-elect Bainomugisha is also the President of the Legal Service Commission and is a member of other commissions of the Uganda Episcopal Conference.