Promoter Balam donates food relief to COVID-19 hit persons

Kampala – Events promoter and NRM diehard, Baalam Barugahara, on Friday, donated 2,500 bags of posho and 600 bags of beans on behalf of supporters of Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba to worst-hit groups due to COVID-19.

Promoter Balaam was flanked by the Acting Chairperson Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba supporters forum Dr Lillian Aber

Balaam revealed that over 10 groups benefited from the ‘Birthday Cake’ of Gen Muhoozi in form of Posho and Beans.

The beneficiaries included: Kateyamba Home in Ndeeba, Naguru Children Remand Home, Old Kampala Mosque, Kibuli Mosque, Widows of Service Men, Comedians, DJ Association led by Neem Nimrod, Artist Association, Mothers who sell fruits in Baskets along Kampala streets, Brokers Association, Disabled Association of Uganda, Buganda Football League 3rd division, Uganda Journalist Association and The National COVID-19 Task Force Central stores.

“On behalf of the Supporters and Friends of Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, accompanied by our National Chairperson Hon Lillian Aber & Ms Jackie Eli Batamuliza, I donated 2500 bags of posho Equivalent to 25 tonnes and 600 bags of beans to the worst-hit groups by COVID-19 in our country since the crisis emerged.

“Over 10 groups benefited from this birthday Cake in the form of Posho and Beans. May God bless You all,” Balaam added in a post.