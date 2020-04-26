Contact! Ambulance driver Quarantined after changing tyre with COVID-19 patient

Spread the love

















Kisoro – The Ambulance driver that drove a COVID-19 positive Kenya truck driver to Kabale Regional Referral Hospital, Friday, April 24, has been put under institutional Quarantine by health authorities.

Daudi Noir Ali was on Friday intercepted at Cyanika enroute from Rwanda to Kenya after his samples tested positive leading up to the confirmation of COVID-19 positive 11 Kenyan and Tanzania truck drivers on Thursday

Dr steven Nsabiyunva the kisoro District Health officer confirmed that the ambulance driver had been put under quarantine as close contact to Kenyan driver the patient,

The driver revealed that on his way to the hospital the ambulance got a puncture prompting the patient he was transporting to help him in changing tyres leading up to contact.

Capt. Peter Mugisha, Kisoro RDC< says the driver has been put under quarantine at St Francis Hospital Mutolere Kisoro district where he is going to be for 14 days as they monitor him he also says the conductor of the truck Saidi Issaik Abdiwahab is also at Mutolere hospital as he is being monitored.

He describes the ambulance driver as a hero and Patriotic ugandan as what he did of transporting the patient was a heroic move.