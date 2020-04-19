Rev. Ruzaza urges public to support Govt COVID-19 fight as Muhabura Diocese donates food, equipment to Kisoro Task Force

Spread the love

















Kisoro – Muhabura diocese in Kisoro district has donated relief food and funds to the district COVID-19 task force to expedite its operations in the fight against the pandemic.

The items received by the RDC, Capt. Peter Mugisha and the chief administrative officer Kasozi include 300 kilo of posho, two mattresses, Masks, IR Thermometres, Surgical Gloves, sanitizers and UGX 200.000,

While handing over the items, Rev. Stephen Ruzaza, the Diocesan secretary confirmed that himself and diocesan Bishop Rt. Rev Cranmer Mugisha had donated UGX100,000 each towards the taskforce.

“The two mattresses will go to the isolation centre, the thermometers, examination gloves will go to Rutaka health centre III in Kirundo sub-county Bufumbira North as the 300 kilograms of posho is given to the needy like orphans, elderly, disabled, child-headed families whom they have already identified who stay near the diocese,” said Rev. Ruzaza.

Rev. Ruzaza disclosed that the church had come in to help given that government is currently constrained due that the economy is down and don’t have where to get taxes as people no longer work.

“We have come in as the church to help even though it might be little we know the government is not doing good these days being that the economy is down as they nolonger get taxes”. Said Rev. Ruzaza.

He also said that since the lockdown was put their by the president they have all along been advising the Christians to pray in their homes and follow the Directives of the president and follow the guidelines of the ministry of health.

Captain Peter Mugisha the RDC appaulded the diocese for coming out to help them saying ever since the country went into lockdown they have been cooperative.