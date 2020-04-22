Rukungiri COVID-19 TaskForce delivers 10 tonnes of Food Relief to Rwenshama Landing site

Spread the love

















Rukungiri – The Rukungiri District COVID-19 TaskForce on Tuesday, April 21, delivered food relief to Rwenshama Landing Site on Lake Edward for the residents hit by Coronavirus Pandemic lockdown.

The food relief, to a tune of 10 tonnes, was delivered by the Chairman of the District Taskforce Dan Ayezibwe Kaguta, flanked by the LC 5 Chairperson Rukungiri Andrewson Charles Kateebire and the Chief Administrative Officer Elias Byamungu.

The TaskForce delivered 5 tonnes of Posho and 5 tonnes of beans to the Landing Site given the area solely depended on fishing which is now restricted.

“The food relief is part of the donations made to the District TaskForce by well-wishers, individuals and corporate Organisations to support the Anti Coronavirus Pandemic Lockdown,” RDC Dan Kaguta revealed.

Dan Kaguta, also Rukungiri RDC, thanked the donors who have made it possible to support the District TaskForce to reach out to the needy people as the district wait for the deliveries from Office of the Prime Minister (OPM).

Earlier in the day, the District TaskForce received fresh food relief a group of farmers from Bwanga Parish in Nyarushanje Sub County in Rukungiri District.

The donation from Nyarushanje Sub County included 36 bunches of matooke, 5 bags of fresh cassava and 5 bags of potatoes.