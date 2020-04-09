09/04/2020

Seven Arrested for missing gun, rounds of ammunition in Kisoro

1 day ago Maurice MUHWEZI | Managing Editor
By Moses Agaba

Kisoro – Police in Kisoro district is holding seven people including a police officer over a missing police gun that was later recovered with 16 rounds of ammunition.

Police has – in custody – Simeon Aryatuha and his wife Phiona Ainembabazi in whose house the gun was found.

Others are Valence Bakebuza, Daphine Ainembabazi, Alex Byaze, Merab Katusiime all of Birara village kagunga parish Bukimbiri sub-county Bufumbira north in kisoro district as the gun is UGPL0563617886-19214 with 16 rounds of ammunition.

The seven suspects were arrested on Thursday morning April 9, in a joint operation led by the Bukimbiri police station OC Joyce Mburanyina and Lance Corporal Abel Tugume of the Uganda Peoples Defence forces.

The gun was found in the home of Simon Aryatuha in the box on the house as well as police uniform but the name tag on the uniform had been removed.

According to police reports, Nzungu, police officer attached to Bukimbiri police station and Alex Byaze were earlier arrested for the loss of the gun and remanded to Kisoro prison for three months before being granted bail when the gun was recovered and later the case was dismissed.

The gun was stolen from the house of Innocent Kivumbi a police officer attached to Bukimbiri sub-county on June 24, 2019, at around 9 pm with 30 rounds of ammunition after thieves broke into his house through the window when he had gone in the trading centre to charge his phone.

Capt. Peter Mugisha, Kisoro RDC confirmed the arrests and revealed that authorities were to investigate where and how the 14 rounds were used after it was stolen with 30 rounds of ammunition.

He added that inquiries are ongoing with a view of arresting more police officers as they are now hunting for two who are in hiding and he says that court dismissed the case because the investigations by police were so weak but now that they caught them red-handed the security is to carry on investigations.

“It has been the police weakness in the investigation that led to court to dismiss the case now that we caught them red-handed with the gun security is taking over investigations as well as the hunt for two more police officers,” said Capt. Mugisha.

