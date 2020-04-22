Several arrested for burglary, defying COVID-19 curfew in Kabale

Spread the love

















Kampala – Police in Kabale has arrested an additional three suspects for allegedly nabbed in possession of suspected assorted stolen properties.

Elly maate , the Kigezi Regional police Spokesperson, confirmed the arrest of the suspected criminals ravaging the area amid the lockdown.

The arrested include: Kamukama Onesmus, 18, a resident of Rushaki cell; Twinamasiko Bright of Nyakijumba cell and Twongyeirwe Ronald, aged 20, Mwibare cell all of Southern division Kabale municipality.

“In an operation mounted to fight crime especially the shop break-ins within Kabale town, we were able to nab the three on our Tuesday operation in town and its outskirts,” Maate revealed

He added: “In the operation, some of the items were recovered; One computer set, a motor vehicle battery, brand new shirts and trousers, children clothes, jackets, shoes, a mattress, a saucepan, breaking implements and chicken among others.”

Maate further revealed a one Twinamasiko Davis 26 years of Rushaki cell Kirijime ward southern division Kabale municipality was found in possession of electronics that include 2speakers, a gas cylinder, a mixer, amplifier 2 CPU and computer to mention but a few.

“I warn people to desist from acts of lawlessness but do things within the confines of the law or else they risk being arrested and prosecuted,” Maate cautioned and disclosed that the investigations were underway with the case is registered at Kabale Police Station under SD 41/21/04/2020.

Six suspects were also arrested during an operation to crack down on those people still defying the presidential directives and MOH guidelines and continue movements during the night curfew hours.

The six were arrested last night after 10 pm within Kabale municipality purge the tally to 23.

Maate identifies them as Agaba Rogers, Musiimire Million, Ampurire Roland, Natukunda Alex, Arinitwe Alex and Rukundo Medard.