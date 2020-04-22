Sex-pests ravaging Kisoro COVID-19 Quarantine centre – RDC cries out

Spread the love

















Kisoro – Capt. Peter Mugisha, Kisoro RDC has disclosed reports that 19 quarantined people at Kisoro primary teachers college are engaging in sexual intercourse.

Capt. Mugisha’s allegations follow the discomforting number of used condoms found scattered all over the quarantine area.

RDC said sex was unacceptable in quarantines adding that it violates the social distancing measure thus escalating the prospect of COVID-19 spread.

“Those in quarantine at Kisoro PTC include 4 truck drivers from Kenya that were arrested last week in Bunagana town council in lodges with Ugandan girls, one Rwandese, one Congolese and the rest are Ugandans,” said Capt. Mugisha.

Dr Stephen Nsenbyiunva the Kisoro district Health Officer revealed that about 10 people that had been quarantined at Kisoro PTC for a period of two weeks were on Tuesday released after their results were found negative of coronavirus disease.

“I appealed residents to welcome them in their communities saying that they were tested negative from coronavirus,” Dr. Nsabiyunva/

Those released from quarantine commended Kisoro district coronavirus task force for caring them well and releasing their results in time. They vowed to continue observing coronavirus preventive measures in their respective communities.

Ministry of Health also confirmed 1 new case of the 1,019 samples tested to bring the number of COVID-19 cases to 61

“The new case is a 32-year-old Kenyan truck driver who arrived from Kenya at Malaba border.” read part of the Tweet by the Health Ministry official Twitter account

The new confirmed case makes it a total of four Kenyan nationals who have tested positive for the Coronavirus — pushing Uganda’s tally to 61 subsequent to World Health Organization (WHO)’s International Health Regulations (IHR) directive that every case that is confirmed for COVID-19 should be registered and treated at the host country.