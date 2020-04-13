Former Sheema MP aspirant Virginia Plan Mugyenyi donates Ambulance, foodstuff to COVID-19 fight

Spread the love

















Sheema – Former Sheema Municipality FDC Candidate, Virginia Plan Mugyenyi, on Sunday, April 12, donated an ambulance to the District TaskForce to aid transportation of mothers for safe delivery during COVID-19 pandemic.

Former Sheema Municipality MP aspirant lost the hotly contested by-election to Science and Technology Minister Dr. Elioda Tumwesigye in 2018.

Mugyenyi revealed that she was not at peace after hearing the guideline and directive to curb the spread of COVID-19 that saw the suspension of public and private transport thus exposing expectant mother emergencies – unless permission was sought from the RDC as highlighted by Government.

“I am an advocate of Safe motherhood and childbirth as I sat in my house with my family, observing the guidelines, an echo of a pregnant mother – source of life – came in my mind with labour setting in and needed safe-delivery at the hands of a trained midwife,” Mugyenyi recounted.

She further disclosed that this prompted her to secure an ambulance – with her personal savings – because the safety of pregnant and her child must not encounter any delays to ensure Safe motherhood.

The ambulance will help mothers for safe delivery and vulnerable members of the community that contact the taskforce during COVID-19 pandemic. It can also help in conducting mobile health education and sensitization about the deadly virus such that people stay home and stay safe,” Mugyenyi accentuated.

Former Sheema Municipality FDC Candidate also disclosed that a good Samaritan (who declined to be named) purchased medical supplies that included sanitisers, among others, and requested she hands them to the taskforce.

A sign of relief to the task, Mugyenyi pledged to fuel the ambulance and pay the driver’s wages through-out the COVID-19 pandemic period.

“I know, our needs are many, I will not stop here but also contribute 500kgs of maize flour for unemployed people due to the lockdown. Happy Easter!,” Mugyenyi said.

The Ministry of Health, on Sunday April 12, confirmed an additional COVID-19 case after nearly 96 hours, rising the count to 54.

Minister of Health, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng and Permanent Secretary Dr. Atwine Diana. (FILE PHOTO)

“One new case confirmed of COVID-19 out of the 169 samples tested today at Uganda Virus Research Institute with the total number of confirmed cases standing at 54 in Uganda,” Ministry of Health’s Director-General Health Services, Dr. Henry Mwebesa disclosed said.

The Ministry of Health also confirmed the discharge of patients that have fully recovered from deadly COVID

“Four patients have recovered and been discharged from Entebbe Grade B Hospital on Saturday (April 11) following recovery from COVID-19 and tested negative twice in a 24-hour interval,” tested negative twice in a 24-hour interval disclosed,

she added: “The patients we are discharging today (Saturday) have spent 21 days in the hospital. It takes time for the viral load to go down.”