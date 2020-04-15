Simba Automotives boost COVID-19 fight with UGX100 million

Spread the love

















Kampala – In a move to support the government’s effort to combat the coronavirus pandemic in the country, Kamwokya based Simba Automotives Ltd, one of the most intense and fastest-growing automotive distributors and manufacturing company in Uganda has donated UGX.100M to the ministry of health.

The money which was in form of a cheque worth UGX 50million; Motorcycles, Tuk-Tuks, and Tricycles also worth UGX50million, was on Tuesday, April 14 handed over to the Ministry of Health officials (Minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng and PS Diana Atwiine) at the ministry’s headquarters in Wandegeya.

Handing over the dummy cheque and motorcycles, Mr.Paresh Shukla, Managing Director (Simba Automotives) said they could not sit back and see the country ravaged by the virus.

He said, the gesture was also in line with the government’s plea to investors in the country to give a helping hand in the fight against the virus.

Several companies and individuals have also delivered various donations towards the efforts to fight the spread of the novel Coronavirus in the country.

Simba Automotives are the manufacturers of UgBoss100cc motorcycles among other types. They are also official partners with Tugende, where Boda boda riders can pay in

Installments for 24 months and end up owning their motorcycles. The bikes come along with a helmet, Medical and Comprehensive Insurances, PSV and a driving Permit. They have also on various occasions supported NRM government programmes such as BUBU (Buy-Ugandan-Build-Uganda)—The Company is the first motorcycle manufacturer in the country, and in the process saving the country from spending in buying imported ones.

They also recently partnered with the ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development to supply 75 Motorcycles to Youth Livelihood Programme (YLP)and Uganda Women’s Entrepreneurship Programme (UWEP).