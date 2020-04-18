‘STOP SEEKING CHEAP POPULARITY’ FDC’s Ssemujju tells off MPs Who rejected anti-COVID-19 Money

Spread the love

















Kampala – FDC spokesperson, Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, has attacked Members of Parliament who have come out to reject the UGX 20M provided by parliament to cater for the fight against COVID-19 in their constituencies.

While appearing on Capital Gang on Capital Radio on Saturday, April 18, Hon. Ssemujju, also MP for Kira Municipality in Wakiso District, lashed out at the MPs sustaining that he would not return the monies for the sake of his community that ravages in hunger as the lockdown bites.

“In my history as an MP, I have returned the money twice. But for this one Even if you bring four caterpillars (Excavators), I cannot return the money. I need to balance between morality and starvation. I have over 40 porridge serving centers to people especially pregnant women,” the Kyaddondo East MP said.

Ssemujju further lashed at the legislators for being populist citing Hon Zaake (Mityana Municipality) who, last week, wrote to the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon Rebecca Kadaga, rejecting the UGX 20m.

Nganda mocked Zaake and asked him to hand his to him for better use in his Kiira Municipality constituency.

The FDC Spokesperson also disclosed that he is going through a hard time to cater for his constituents and has shunned the cheap popularity sought by a section of the Legislators citing that some do not even return the money as mentioned on social media.

“When I returned money the second time, I had trouble; we were only 14 legislators; even those that claimed to have returned the monies on social media, ended up not doing so,” Hon. Ssemujju ravaged.

“I am looking for Speaker Kadaga and thank her for the money; and ask her for more. I have been at Mandela Millers for the consignment of food for my people in vain and ended up going to Nakufuma,” Ssemujju stressed on what he goes through as an ‘urban MP’

The vocal FDC Spokesperson clarified that he would have rejected the UGX 20M if the government fed all his people with a considerable portion affected by the lockdown.

In a series of national addresses, President Museveni issued guidelines that saw the suspension of public and private transport, sanctioned closure of schools and businesses and instated a curfew, among others, in efforts to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.