TANZANIA: 84 test positive, 3 dead as COVID-19 cases skyrocket to 254

Dar es Salaam – The United Republic of Tanzania has, on Monday, April 20, registered 84 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the highest recorded in a single day with three more patients succumbing to the deadly disease

While issuing an update, the Minister of Health Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Ms Ummy Mwalimu, confirmed the cases from the samples that were taken between April 18 – 20, 2020.

Hon, Mwalimu further acknowledged that three nationals had succumbed to COVID-19.

This has amplified number of confirmed cases to 254 while surging the death toll to 10. The pandemic has spread in Mainland, as well as in both sister Islands of Unguja and Pemba

“The cases have been reported in Dar es Salaam (33), Arusha (4), Mbeya (3), Kilimanjaro (3), Coast Region (3), Tanga (3), Manyara (2), Tabora (1), Dodoma (3), Ruvuma (2), Morogoro (2), Lindi (2), Mara (1), Mwanza (3), Mtwara (1), Kagera (1) and Rukwa (2),” part of the statement read.

The additional 16 more cases were earlier reported by the Ministry of Health of the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar.

Tanzania’s Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Ms Ummy Mwalimu at a press briefing recently. (AGENCIES PHOTO)

“All patients receiving treatment in Mainland Tanzania are doing well except 4 who need special attention,” said the minister in a statement.

on Friday, April 17, Tanzania commenced special prayers, seeking the intervention of God for the nation with religious leaders calling for unity and adherence to government guidelines to defeat the deadly novel coronavirus

Through his official Twitter account on Thursday evening, Tanzanian President John P Magufuli appealed to the people of Tanzania to dedicate three days, starting April 17 – 19, to pray to God to rescue the nation from the deadly coronavirus across all beliefs.

“My fellow Tanzanians, due to the presence of Coronavirus, I ask that we spend three days from 17-19 April (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) to pray to God who is the master of everything to rescue us from this disaster, let us pray according to our beliefs,” read the Tweet of President Magufuli.