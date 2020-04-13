Tanzanian Govt bans international flights in move to curb COVID-19, cases rise to 46

Spread the love

















Dodoma – The Government of the United Republic of Tanzania – led by President Magufuli – suspended flights in and out the country in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement issued to all Diplomatic Missions and International organisation to Tanzania sanctioned by Tanzania’s Ministry of Foreign and East African Cooperation suspended all international and chartered passenger planes.

“Following the review of the current status of the COVID-19 pandemic on the African continent and across the world, the government of United Republic of Tanzania, has decided, effective April 11, 2020, to suspend al international scheduled and chartered passenger planes to Tanzania as a precautionary measure to combat the spread of COVID-19,” read a statement.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry led by Singinda-born Tanzanian lawyer, Hon. Palamagamba John Aidan Kabudi, affirmed that it continued to avail itself of the opportunity – to al Diplomatic Missions and International organisation accredited to Tanzania the assurance of its highest consideration,

Tanzania’s Health Ministry has on Monday, April 13, confirmed 14 new cases of the deadly coronavirus, bringing the total number to 46 cases.

Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu stressed a point at Press conference, (PHOTO: Courtesy)

Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu disclosed that the patients who tested positive were in the Dar es Salaam commercial hub and Northern city of Arusha, and were receiving treatment at designated hospitals.

Tanzania’s COVID-19 cases stand at 46 with 37 on mainland and nine in Zanzibar after the recovery of 7 and passing on.

Despite the fact that Tanzania has suspended social gatherings and schools (institutions, colleges, etc.,), places of worship remain open