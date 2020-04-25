Telecom Giants MTN donate Three vehicles to National COVID-19 taskforce

Spread the love

















Kampala – MTN Uganda has finally heeded to President’s call for vehicle donations and hand over three vehicles to the National anti-COVID-19 taskforce in efforts to ease emergency response in the Covid19 Pandemic

Mr. Wim Vanhelleputte, CEO MTN Uganda handed over 3 Brand new Nissan Hardbody pickups to President Museveni and Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda flanked by the COVID-19 task force at the Kololo Airstrip in Kampala.

The three Pick-ups, together with the UGX220m that MTN contributed towards National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) and UGX.297m donated to the Uganda Red Cross Society (URCS) bring MTN’s contribution in the fight against covid19 to a tune of UGX 1 billion.

MTN’s contribution to NWSC was geared towards providing water to the people living in water-stressed areas around Kampala in a bid to promote handwashing as one of the ways to prevent the spread of the deadly Coronavirus while the contribution to URCS was to aid in their duties of combatting the deadly virus respectively.

Apart from enabling its 12 million customers to send money for free and help family and friends to take care of themselves amidst this devastating pandemic, the telecom is also making it possible for people to work from home and keep earning by providing affordable internet.

The telecom giant also revealed that The internet bundle dubbed “work from home” is meant to promote the concept of ‘social distancing’ to further prevent the spread of the desolating coronavirus.

MTN is further supporting government’s sensitization drive by availing free media channel space (radio, tv, social media, sms, call center IVR platform) to promote Ministry of Health’s sensitization messages. The Telecom also zero rated all its learning platforms to support school-going children to study online from home without data.

Additionally, MTN has also offered some of its call center space to ministry of health officials to take calls from the public regarding Covid19 emergencies and information

To facilitate the flow of information, MTN Uganda has also zero rated Ministry of Health and World Health Organization (WHO) websites so the public can access information about the virus at no charge. They include www.who.int, www.health.go.ug and www.covid.gou.go.ug

While the country is contending with this imminent catastrophe, MTN remains a dependable partner and is committed to continue working with government, to reduce the impact and disruption that the COVID-19 pandemic is having on the lives of Ugandans.