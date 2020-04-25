CRIME: Three arrested over theft of 64 goats, two cows

Spread the love

















Nakaseke – Police in Nakaseke is holding three persons in connection with the unscrupulous theft of goats and cows valued at UGX20M in Nabisojo, Wakyato, Nakaseke district.

Sources reveal that in the wee hours of Friday morning, April 24, the group of yet-to-be-identified persons descended on a farm belonging to a one, Hannington Tayebwa and made off with 64 goals and two cows on boda bodas and Toyota Ipsums.

In an operation mounted by OC operation ASP Mbabazi, Police, on Saturday, April 25, nabbed the two persons and are currently held at Nakaseke Central police station, Bukalango.

The arrested were identified as Frank Akandwanaho (the herdsman) and Zavuga,(butcher) in Wakyato, Nakaseke district.

Zavuga (left) after arrest by OC Operations, Nakaseke CPS, ASP Mbabazi

ASP Mbabazi revealed that the two are believed to be linked to a group of a big group of butchers from Luwero and Wobulenzi that have continued to ravage people’s farms and making off with their herds.

Tayebwa, the farm owner, called for thorough investigations for the law to take its course in the matter.

“The culprits must face the law to help save the community that has suffered at their hands for a long time,” he said

He further asserted that he would not listen to any attempts by cronies of those arrested to settle the matter out of court.

The case – under reference number SD10/25/04/2020…S/Cattle – was opened at Nakaseke Central police station pending investigation.