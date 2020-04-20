TONY OWANA: Hon. Bobi Wine’s rescue mission to China

By asking Museveni’s government to help rescue the Africans being maltreated in China and bring them to Uganda, Hon Wine is unwisely trashing his hourly claims that M7’s Uganda has the worst human rights record on earth

This proposal is an adulterated version of the scriptures of Marcus Garvey’s “Back to Africa Movement” for descendants of African slaves overseas. Google for details.

By asking Museveni’s government to help rescue the Africans being maltreated in China and bring them to Uganda, Hon Wine is unwisely trashing his hourly claims that M7’s Uganda has the worst human rights record on earth. He is loudly stating that M7’s Uganda is the safest haven for all those in distress all over the world.

Is telling those in distress that they will be airlifted in super-expensive Quantum jets supposed to excite them or to glorify those making the empty gesture? Empty, because not even China or America where Wine’s backers stay will easily permit it.

Kyaddondo East MP and Leader of People Power Movement, Robert Kyagulanyi alias

Did Hon Wine ever think of tabling this noble motion before the Uganda Parliament, or his foreign business associates know better what is good for Uganda?

What was Hon Wine’s contribution to the rescue package, apart from offering Uganda land without asking the Ugandan owners? Is there a secret mortgage?

Have those Ugandans ” crying out in the wilderness” not seen anything sinister in the gospel of the awaited messiah?

========================================================

About Author: Tony Geoffrey Owana is a veteran journalist and political analyst with a passion for Ugandan history.