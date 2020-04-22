Two Tanzanian truck drivers test positive as Uganda’s COVID-19 cases rise to 63

Spread the love

















Kampala – Ministry of Health has on Wednesday April 22, confirmed two new cases of the deadly coronavirus bring the number of cases in Uganda to 63.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Health’s Director of General Health Service, Dr. Mwebesa Henry confirmed the two cases testing positive out of the 1,296 samples taken to Uganda Virus Research Institute Wednesday.

Of the 746 samples of the truck drivers at Malaba and Mutukula borders, two were confirmed positive comprising a Tanzanian male, 43, arrived on Friday, April 17 and another Tanzanian driver, 35, who entered through the Mutukula border.

The statement revealed that the 43-year-old Tanzanian driver had come in contact with a previously confirmed case with the Ministry putting him uder institutional quarantine at Mulago before testing positive today.

“A 35-year-old Tanzanian truck driver who arrived at Mutuluka border post from Dar-es-salaam Tazania. He did not show any signs and symptoms consistent with COVID-19. Arrangements to evacuate him to Entebbe Grade B hospital are under way.” The statement sustained.

The Ministry of Health, under the stewardship of Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, further revealed that seven people had been discharged Wednesday.

“Today (Wednesday), a total of 7 patients were discharged; 3 from Mulago National Specialised Hospital and 4 from Entebbe Grade B Hospital after each tested negative twice for COVID-19 at an interval of 24 hours,” read part of the statement.

The total number of recoveries stands at 45

Uganda’s COVID-19 cases tally to 63 subsequent to the World Health Organization (WHO)’s International Health Regulations (IHR) directive that every case that is confirmed should be registered and treated at the host country.