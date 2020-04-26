Tycoon raps leaders for politicising development, donates 2.5 Acres for building Hospital in Kanungu

Spread the love

















Kanungu – Tycoon Dr James Musinguzi Garuga has donated land to the district authorities for the construction of a health facility for people of Butogota town council, bowing out of Politics.

While handing over the land to Kanungu district for construction of a health Centre III in Butogota Town Council, on Friday April 24, Dr. Garuga urged district leaders from mixing politics in development for the sake of their constituents.

Dr Garuga, the Two-time Kinkizi West MP seat aspirant against former Prime Minister John Patrick Amama Mbabazi, revealed that he quit politics to join fight against poverty for his people.

“I have realised that the biggest enemy of Uganda is poverty and poor health as many people are dying of diseases and being poor with no accessibility of health services,” a concerned Dr. Garuga revealed.

Dr Garuga. who was among the founders of the Forum for Democratic Change and chief financier, disclosed that he supported is any government in power and affirmed that was the only way development can be realised.

“Politics is dividing our people and all I need to see that the people of my homeland Kanungu get out of poverty. This is why I started the tea project which has helped many families to raise some income,” Dr. Garuga revealed.

Construction of back Health Center III is a government policy for each Sub-county and Town Council to have a functional Health Centre and Kanungu District Local Government wrote to the Director Kinkiizi Developmet Company requesting for the land.

Dr. Garuga confirmed that he received a letter from the Kanungu CAO Alex Kwizera asking for land – located opposite Kinkiizi Development Tea Factory in Bikuto Cell – and for the love that he has for the people of Butogota he answered to the request.

Alex Kwizera, the Kanungu CAO thanked Mr. Musinguzi Garuga for the kind gesture and noble love for the people of Kanungu and the development of the district.

Canon Josephine Kasya the Kanungu District Chairperson appreciated the offer and support from a businessman Musinguzi Garuga whom he described as development partner for Kanungu District.

Butogota Town Council Mayor Hebert Kibita also thanked Garuga and pledged that the land will be put to better use as agreed and said it will remain in memory of Butogota Town Council residents.

James Ruugi Kaberuka the Kinkizi West Member of Parliament, has lauded Dr. James Musinguzi Garuga for being generous and focusing on development to the people of Kanungu and Uganda at large.

Kaberuka praised Dr. Garuga for offering the 2.5 Acres and revealed that he had made several offers citing the land where Mpungu Subcounty Headquarters sits, Katete farm, Kanungu playground fencing, Rugyeyo Hospital, greening Kanungu in addition to the donations to various churches and mosques, and students scholarships in Kanungu District.

Kaberuka requested people to prayfor Dr Garuga long life and asked Kanungu other people to emulate his good attributtes.