Uganda records 2 new cases, COVID-19 count rises to 81

Spread the love

















Kampala – The Ministry of Health has, on Wednesday, April 29, recorded two new cases of the novel coronavirus, pushing Uganda’s count to 81.

The Ministry revealed that the two cases recorded out of the 299 samples tested were a Uganda male, 24, and Burundian refugee, 21, retracted from tests conducted among the community and individuals under quarantine.

It was also disclosed that a total of 2,002 samples tested Wednesday with 1,703 samples taken from truck drivers at border points of entry.

The confirmation of the two cases rises Uganda COVID-19 cases to 81.

Of the 81 confirmed cases, it is disclosed that 53 were Ugandans and 18 foreign cases.

Earlier, Kenya’s Health Ministry recorded 10 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the number to 384.

Kenya’s Ministry of Health’s Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Mercy Mwangangi disclosed that 9 of the new cases were recorded in Mombasa with One confirmed in Nairobi, and alleged to have been all picked from the community by disease surveillance teams.

Tanzania, on Wednesday, April 29, registered 196 new cases of the deadly novel coronavirus skyrocketing the COVID-19 count to 480.

Tanzania’s Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa further revealed that six more deaths had been registered to bring the number of fatalities to 16 since the virus was first recorded in the East African Nation.

The confirmation of the 196 new cases saw Tanzania register the highest cases of coronavirus cases, surpassing Kenya’s 384 as on Wednesday, April 29