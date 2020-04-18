Ugandan Embassies in US, UAE embarks on registration of nationals stranded amid COVID-19

Ugandan Embassy in Washington has started the registration of nationals stranded amid the COVID-19 pandemic.. (PHOTO: file)

Washington DC/Abu Dhabi – Uganda’s Missions in Washington DC and Dubai are embarked on registering Ugandans stranded and were unable to return home subsequent to the lockdowns and suspension of international travel.

In an April 16 letter, Uganda’s Ambassador to the US, Mull Katende called out to Ugandans US, Central and South America as well as the Caribbean that had not returned home to register.

He further clarified on the categories of people targeted in this exercise included Research Fellows, students that have completed their programmes and temporary visitors /non-immigrant visa holders of all categories whose travel plans were disrupted by border closures.

“This exercise does NOT include Ugandans who already have settled status in the United States of America, Central America, South America and the Caribbean or had no plans to return to Uganda,” the notice reads in part.

The Washington DC-based Embassy further sought details of the affected to include their names and Residential & Work Place or institutional addresses in Uganda; Current physical address and telephone contact in their host country; Copy of bio-data page of the Ugandan passport, Scanned page of the relevant host country visa; Copy of return air ticket (where applicable); and Particulars of current sponsoring persons or institutions (in case of groups and students).

Please send your details to the following email addresses: [email protected] or [email protected] with the subject: ‘Registration of Stranded Ugandan Nationals’” read part of the notice capping the deadline to April 24, 2020.

On the other hand, Uganda’s Abu Dhabi based Embassy in the United Arab Emirates echoed out to stranded Uganda nationals in cities of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ajman, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain; who were unable to safely return home in heights of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For verification, the Embassy, under the stewardship of Amb. Zaake W. Kibedi, requested the stranded Ugandans to send their contact details to include their names, current address in the United Arabs Emirates and Ugandan location; a copy of their bio-data passport page, UAE visit/tourist visas for those on business and tourist visas as well as a copy of the return air ticket.

“Please send the above details to [email protected].” read the notice capping the deadline of submission to not later than April 22, 2020

There have been unsolicited opinions that a wave on social media with some of stranded seeking a severance stipend. However, early this week, President Museveni hinted that the group could be evacuated and quarantined in Uganda.