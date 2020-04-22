UHRC Boss Meddie Mulumba Donates relief food to Luuka COVID-19 TaskForce

Spread the love

















Luuka – The Commissioner of Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC), Meddie Mulumba, over the weekend, donated assorted food items to Luuka District COVID-19 task force to help out families that have been affected by the lockdown.

Mulumba, the former Luuka Member of Parliament handed over 2 tonnes

of maize flour to the chairman of the district task force Pamela Watuwa at Luuka District Headquarters in Kiyunga Town Council.

“We should listen to the President’s advice of keeping a social distance and washing hands using water and soap or sanitizers all the time. Be patient and stay home so that we can have a coronavirus free country” Mulumba added that the second phase of the donation will be next week.

Pamela Watuwa, the Resident District Commissioner for Luuka District, also area chairman COVID-19 task force, received the donation, commending Mulumba and called upon all individual and institutions to copy from him.

“I am grateful that Mr.Mulumba has donated food to vulnerable families in this period of lockdown were some families have nothing to eat,” said Pamela adding that whatever donation the District receive will distribute effectively to the right beneficiaries.

The President, while addressing the country on Tuesday, April 14, acknowledged that Uganda was not prepared for a crisis that has killed

several people worldwide and Uganda’s lockdown for another 21 days

(three weeks).

The 21-day lockdown extension runs till May 5, 2020, as the health professionals work hard to clear the infections in Uganda, as assess the emergency of new cases.