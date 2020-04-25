Uproar as Arua DHO shuns office over Juju scare

Spread the love

















Arua – Paul Bishop Drileba, the acting Arua District Health Officer (DHO) has refused to step in the office of his predecessor, Dr. Patrick Anguzu.

Dr. Anguzu retired a year ago but since then, Drileba has failed to occupy his well-known office which has remained closed to date.

Reports, however, indicate that Drileba who has glued himself in a boardroom-like office at the district health department is allegedly scared of juju related attacks if he dares to step in the formerly treasured Anguzu’s office.

As a result, the office has become a habitant for cockroaches, rats and lizards which people fear may soon attract snakes on the dusty chairs and tables.

One of the staff who spoke on condition of anonymity wondered why Drileba has shunned the office yet Dr. Anguzu was a humble leader from a religious background.

“Dr. Anguzu used to have no problem with anybody and what I know, is that Dr. Anguzu had no record of ill-intention with any staff because of his humble and religious background. We are equally wondering why Drileba has refused to occupy his office,” the staff narrated.

Currently, many people following up Drileba for the COVID-19 inquiries take nearly 30 minutes to locate him after bouncing at the labelled but shunned office.

To date, it is not yet clear whether Drileba will consider changing his mind to occupy the office or not as by Friday, it was still locked to dead silence.