US Govt probes WHO boss over COVID-19 China Conspiracy

Spread the love

















Washington DC/Geneva – The United States Government has queried World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus for his role edifying the Chinese government in exacerbating the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was revealed in a letter served to the Geneva-based Organisation boss sanctioned the US Congress Committee on Oversight and Reform on Thursday April 9 for involvement at the center of the global response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Despite the WHO’s purported mission to operate as an apolitical international institution within the United Nations, recent media reports suggest that the WHO helped Beijing disseminate propaganda, downplayed the extent of the disease, and possibly delayed ordering a public health emergency,” read part of the letter.

The committee further castigated WHO’s actions and statements of its officials during the past few months citing their concern that the WHO is no longer serving the needs of the world and is instead taking its cues (nods) from China.

“Throughout the crisis, the WHO has shied away from placing any blame on the Chinese government, which is in essence the Communist Party of China. You, as leader of the WHO, even went so far as to praise the Chinese government’s “transparency” during the crisis, when, in fact, the regime has consistently lied to the world by underreporting their actual infection and death statistics,” the Committee lashed out at Dr. Tedros.

The US Congress Committee on Oversight and Reform indicts WHO for ‘repeatedly’ relying on ‘false information’ from the Xi Jinping administration and continues to cite instances to back their accusations.

Denied human-to-human spread of COVID-19 based solely on Chinese propaganda:

“On January 14, 2020, the WHO tweeted that “preliminary investigations conducted by Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel coronavirus.” These preliminary investigations included China jailing any doctor that disseminated any information about COVID-19 not first cleared through state-run media,” the Committee sustains

“Furthermore, the WHO ignored Taiwanese warnings of human-to-human transmission in December 2019, because Taiwan is not currently recognized by the WHO as an independent nation. United States intelligence sources have since discovered that China covered-up and lied about the extent of the outbreak. On January 23, 2020, the WHO finally recognized that human-to-human spread was occurring, a month later than the first warnings,” Committee added.

Prolonged naming COVID-19 a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) and pandemic because China had the spread under control

The US Congress affirms that prior to WHO declaring COVID-19 a PHEIC on January 30, 2020, the deadly virus had infected almost 10,000 and killed almost 1,000 people in 19 different countries.

“It is reported that the delay in PHEIC declaration was a result of intense pressure from China.11 While making the declaration, ‘China is to be congratulated for the extraordinary measures it has taken to contain the outbreak’,” the Committee charges-on at the WHO Boss quoting his remarks

Delayed serious measures, like travel restrictions, to counter the global spread:

“Despite declaring COVID-19 a PHEIC and extensive evidence of transmission through travel, the WHO insisted other countries not restrict travel or trade to China –poising a danger- and on January 31, 2020, President Trump came under intense criticism when he barred travel from China,” the Committee said.

The US Congress cited that a certain politician called the order “xenophobic’ in justification of WHO’s deliberations on WHO.

Continued praise of the Chinese efforts to combat the crisis, despite the cover-up

US Congress alleges that WHO routinely praised China’s efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 despite multiple reports that China engaged in a massive disinformation campaign.

“According to a recent report from the U.S intelligence community, China severely underreported both its total number of cases and deaths caused by COVID-19,” Congress sustained.

The committee queried Dr. Tedros Adhanom to provide information to the US and the world understand the WHO’s efforts to combat the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its relationship with the Chinese government.

“WHO shall provide all documents and communications regarding public health, including but not limited to COVID-19, novel coronavirus, or coronavirus; total number of infected persons and deceased persons related to the current COVID-19 pandemic in China between the WHO, Chinese and Taiwan between August 2019 and present,” US Congress ordered.