US Govt sinks UGX48Bn in COVID-19 fight in South Sudan

AGENCIES | Juba – The United States government has confirmed the commitment of a tune of UGX 48 Billion (approx. US$13.1 million) to curb the spread of COVID-19 outbreak in South Sudan.

The United States, on Thursday, April 16, confirmed US$5.1 million (UGX18Bn), in addition to US$8 million (UGX30bn) prior disclosed on March 27.

“The United States is the world’s leader in health and humanitarian assistance, and we have long provided this assistance to the people of South Sudan. We were on the front lines in the fight against Ebola, we support countries in their battles against HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria, and we are providing the resources and expertise to lead the global response to COVID-19,” Tom Hushek, the US Ambassador to South Sudan.

According to the statement, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), and the Department of State, the US is providing new life-saving support by coordinating with the government of South Sudan, international humanitarian partners, and other organizations to identify priority areas for response.

These funds, it added, include $11.5 million in USAID International Disaster Assistance and $1.6 million in humanitarian assistance to support COVID-19 response efforts for refugees in South Sudan through the Department of State’s Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration.

Through this assistance, USAID will reportedly support case management to strengthen clinical care while minimizing the risk of onwards transmission to others, infection prevention and control to prevent and control infections in health-care facilities and expansion of water, sanitation and hygiene programs, among other programs.

“In addition to these new funds and activities, USAID’s programs in South Sudan are implementing best practices to protect their staff, beneficiaries, and the general population, including through promoting proper handwashing, maintaining a safe distance, and conducting work remotely when and where possible,” part of the statement read.

South Sudan has so far recorded four cases of the new coronavirus and zero fatalities