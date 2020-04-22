VIDEO: Health Ministry Clears Air on Buried Kayunga Bodies

Spread the love

















Kampala – The Ministry of Health, on Tuesday, April 21, confirmed two bodies of Ugandans were repatriated and rubbished reports that the deceased has succumbed to COVID-19.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Health’s Director of General Health Services revealed that two bodies arrived by cargo plane from Dubai (United Arabs Emirates) and Doha (Qatar).

“The Cause of the death of the individual from Dubai was an accident. The body arrived at Entebbe International Airport on Saturday, April 18, 2020, and he was buried safely,” Dr. Mwebesa clarified.

The cause of death of the individual from Doha, Qatar, was reported as Acute Respiratory Syndrome. The body arrived at Entebbe Airport on Sunday, April 19 and was received by A-Plus and two relatives of the deceased,” Dr Mwebesa spelt-out

Health Ministry Permanent Secretary Dr Diana Atwine had earlier confirmed the development revealing that the 8 people that had accompanied the deceased’s body to Kayunga were subjected to 14days institutional Quarantine in Kayunga.

“Today (Tuesday), our team intercepted 8 people who were taking the body for burial in Kayunga. The body arrived by cargo plane from out of Uganda.

The 8 (6 APlus staff and 2 Relatives) are quarantined. Be reminded that bodies of COVID infected will not be allowed in the country,” Dr Atwine cautioned and sustained that burial must be handled by health experts to avoid infection spreading.

President Museveni, in his eleventh address to the nation, banned the return (repatriation) of bodies of citizens who died as a result of the Coronavirus disease but rather cremate or bury in the country of passing.

“When somebody dies of COVID19, don’t try to bring the body back. Let the person be buried where they died. Let nobody try to bring a dead body of COVID from neighbouring countries,” President Museveni clarified.

Ministry of Health also confirmed 1 new case of the 1,019 samples tested to bring the number of COVID-19 cases to 61

“The new case is a 32-year-old Kenyan truck driver who arrived from Kenya at Malaba border.” read part of the Tweet by the Health Ministry official Twitter account

The new confirmed case makes it a total of four Kenyan nationals who have tested positive for the Coronavirus — pushing Uganda’s tally to 61 subsequent to World Health Organization (WHO)’s International Health Regulations (IHR) directive that every case that is confirmed for COVID-19 should be registered and treated at the host country.