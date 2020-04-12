We will beat COVID-19! Kigezi Bishop Bagamuhunda urges Christians to have faith

Spread the love

















Kabale – The Bishop of the Diocese of Kigezi, Rt. Rev. Eng. George Bagamuhunda has asked Christian’s to keep on trust in God in prayer the coronavirus pandemic that has led to the lockdown of the entire world.

Bishop Bagamuhunda said while conducting the Easter Prayers at the Kabale-based radio, Voice of Kigezi on Sunday, April 12.

“May we feel his presence in this trying moment when were are all locked up in our homes under quarantine, let’s take charge and we feel his presence he will help us get out,” said Bishop Bagamuhunda.

He shared that after His crucifixion and betrayal by Judas Iscariot with the disciples lingering in misery and locked up in a room, Jesus appeared to t them and ask them not to be miserable because he was risen.

“Christians need to use this time to turn back to God and know Him as the Almighty for they can’t hide from him. People need to put aside their pride but turn back to Him while upholding his teachings on patience, tolerance, love, forgiveness and charity. Help those that do not have what to eat,” Bishop Bagamuhunda challenged listeners

“We need to stop being selfish to others by not helping them as well grabbing other people property and corruption” said Bishop Bagamuhunda.

He says that the resurrection of Jesus Christ assures that what we are in this time when the world is in total lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. it will end as God he can’t leave his people.

Bishop Bagamuhunda further applauded the Government of Uganda, Ministry of Health, World Health Organization and other individuals who have worked tirelessly to protect Ugandans against the pandemic.

“I ask people to follow the advice of president Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and Ministry of Health and the fight against the deadly coronavirus will be successful,” Bishop Bagamuhunda said.