Why Jinja RDC Sakwa was Arrested, Remanded to Kirinya

Jinja – The Resident District Commissioner of Jinja, Eric Sakwa was on Friday, April 24, arrested by operatives attached to Lt. Col. Edith Nakalema’s State House Anti-Corruption Unit on allegations of torture, theft and manslaughter.

The outspoken RDC former Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) boss was picked

from Nizam based Radio Station, NBS fm, while appearing on a talk show amid tight security.

He was later taken to Jinja High court where he was charged with manslaughter and theft.

Other suspects on the charge sheet include Bazimbwewa Bumali and Muhammad Simba.

‘’He is accused of ordering military to torture locals and personally

involving in brutalization of people under disguise of implementing the

president’s directives during the lockdown’’, a source said.

He, however, denied the allegations against him saying he has not yet tortured anyone, but the claims are fabricated by politicians and his

rivals including another RDC whom he says are interested in his job.

Sakwa’s arrest is linked to the death of a one Charles Isanga who is said

to have died after alleged torture by the RDC and his team and claims of

torturing Pastor Andrew Muwanguzi, a strong loyalist of Robert Kyagulanyi

alias Bobi Wine.

The charge sheet presented to Jinja Magistrate’s Court, Sakwa, 38, between

March 22 and April 17 this year at Lwanda Village in Jinja District, unlawfully, caused the death of Charles Isanga.

The trio appeared before

magistrate Ann Kobusingye, who remanded them to Kirinya prison until May 13.

The trio are also accused of stealing shs three crates of beer,eggs ,sodas

and other items belonging to the deceased valued at 430,000.

JAILED:A Supporter of Sakwa Blesses him on his way to Kirinya Prison

Sakwa and pastor Muwanguzi clashed on Nbs fm talk show (where he was picked on Friday and the RDC assaulted Muwanguzi from the studio and threatened to shoot him with a pistol which he had before other people in the studio intervened.

The topic under discussion was Government’s decision to distribute food to

sections of vulnerable people in Kampala, despite Speaker Rebecca Kadaga

saying the process should be halted until it is rolled out countrywide.

There have been several complaints Jinja residents over the extreme enforcement of the presidential directives on the lockdown by the RDC.