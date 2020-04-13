World’s DEADLIEST sniper rife! Russia’s UGX141m ‘game-changer’ gun hits targets TWO MILES away

The Lobaev Arms SVLK-14S, which claims to be the world's most deadly sniper rifle is being hailed as a 'game-changer' (AGENCIES PHOTO)

AGENCIES|Moscow – A Russian weapon which claims to be the world’s most deadly sniper rifle is being hailed as a ‘game-changer’.

The Lobaev Arms SVLK-14S is able to kill from a distance of nearly two miles.

Lobaev Arms is a company formed by Tsar-Cannon, the leading Russian manufacturer of highly accurate long range -military grade – sniper rifles, unique in its class

The weapon costs £30,000 (approx UGX 141Million) 6and weighs 10kg and fires one round at a time due to its single-shot bolt action.

The weapon is said to be accurate up to 3,000m, according to UK’s The Mirror, double the effective range of the L115A3, the sniper rifle used by the British Army which is accurate up to 1,500m.

Yuri Sinichkin, Chief engineer at Lobaev Arms, said: ‘This weapon was made piece by piece, just like a Ferrari or Porsche, for people who appreciate high-precision guns as well as for professional snipers.’

It fires a 408-inch Cheyenne Tactical round at 900m per second from the barrel, almost triple the speed of sound.

Sinichkin said: ‘Such a bullet can pierce a rail that is 3cm thick. Imagine what will happen to an enemy. No bullet-proof vest will help him.’

A member of the Royal Military Police’s Weapons Intelligence Section said: ‘If this rifle really can take out a target at two miles it could be a game-changer.

‘A sniper has to make a whole series of judgment calls before he pulls the trigger and the rifle has to be robust.’