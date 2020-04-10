10/04/2020

Yogi Steels, Millennium Tiles inject UGX160M towards COVID-19 Fight

5 hours ago Brian Musaasizi | REDPEPPER Correspondent

HR Liz Mbeiza and Indian Directors on Thursday as they Prepared for the handover of 160M Cheque for COVID-19 (Photo: Brian Musasiizi)

Kampala.Njeru – In response to President Museveni’s call, one of Africa’s leading Steel Manufactures Njeru based -Yogi Steels Ltd and Millennium Tiles Group have handed over a cheque of UGX.160 million to the COVID-19
Response Team headed to Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda.

Speaking to the nation last week, President Museveni asked Uganda’s businessmen to come to the help of government in the fight against the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

“I call upon our rich people to contribute new vehicles so long as they are 4-wheel drive. I won’t accept the second hand. Even after this problem is over, this can be the fleet used by the Ministry of Health, ”Museveni said.

The President said that as government is trying to combat the spread of the deadly pandemic, the logistics are not enough, noting that there is need for a helping hand from members of the public, just like it has been done in many other countries facing the coronavirus pandemic.

Liz Mbeiza, the Human Resource Manager at Yogi Steels appealed to Ugandans to heed President Museveni’s advice on how to avoid the disease from spreading. She said they they donated to ensure that the task force is empowered to be able to respond to any current
situation.

Flanked by Hon .Mary Karooro Okurut, the Minister in Charge of General Duties in the Office of the Prime Minister, who doubles as the head of the fundraising initiative towards the coronavirus response, Rugunda thanked Yogi Steels and Millennium Tiles Group for standing in solidarity with Uganda in this fight and promised that the fund will be used appropriately.

Uganda has confirmed 53 cases of novel coronavirus infections but no deaths have reported.

In the last four five months, over 10,000 people have benefited from the monthly medical outreaches organized by the Yogi Steels, Gold Star Battery and Millennium Tiles  Group in the Districts of Buikwe and Jinja.

However, the medical camps were halted due to the lockdown to
avoid the spread of the pandemic .

