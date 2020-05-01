BREAKING: 1 dead, 2 severely injured in Entebbe Road accident

Kajjansi – Barely a day since private cars were permitted to resume, a saloon car has, on Tuesday, May 26, overturned with three occupants on board in Kajjansi on Entebbe road

Reports reaching RedPepper Digital indicate that the salon car hit the barriers and overturned several times killing one and injuring two in Kajjansi adjacent to the entry to the Entebbe Expressway.

Speaking to this website, Uganda Red Cross Society Spokesperson, Irene Nakasiita, confirmed that one of the occupants was pronounced dead with others severely injured

“This evening at Kajjansi as you join the Entebbe Express highway, an accident involving a saloon car occurred. Our team confirmed that one died and 2 badly injured,” Nakasiita disclosed.

Nakasiita equally disclosed that the saloon car hit road-barricades and overturned instantaneously and affirmed that the RedCross team was dispatched to the scene.

“The RedCross team was able to evacuate the victims and rushed them to Kisubi Hospital,” she added,

Efforts to retrieve a comment from the OC Kajjansi Police Station turned futile at the time of filing this report.

This accident comes barely 24 hours after private motor vehicles were allowed to resume under tough measures.

While speaking to the media on Monday May 26, Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga emphasised the road safety and observation of the 7 pm-6:30 am curfew or risk dire repercussions.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga,

“You shouldn’t forget that other Presidential guidelines are still valid like the 7 pm-6:30 am curfew and mandatory wearing of face masks,” Enanga cautioned.

Mr Enanga equally emphasised that only three occupants would be allowed; including the driver.

Enanga revealed that those nabbed in violation will have their vehicles impounded and occupants arrested, taken to court and charged with disobeying the Presidential directive.

“Every private vehicle got on the road beyond curfew hours will be impounded, occupants arrested,” said Enanga.

In a recent May 19 clarification address, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni revealed that private cars will be permitted to move beginning May 26 as the government initiates partial lifting of the lockdown.