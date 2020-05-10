10 new cases confirmed as Gov’t writes-off foreign truck drivers with Uganda’s infections falling to 124

Kampala – Uganda’s Ministry of Health has, on Wednesday, May 20, announced 10 new cases of the deadly novel coronavirus.

The Ministry of Health revealed that of the 10 new cases, 9 were Ugandan truck drivers whilst 1 case was a contact to a previously confirmed truck driver.

Under the stewardship of Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, the ministry revealed it evoked the Presidential directive on foreign COVID-19 cases in Uganda,

This led up to the deletion of all other nationalities from the national COVID-19 tally dropping the number of Uganda’s infections down to 145.

“Following a Presidential Directive of deducting all foreign truck drivers from Uganda’s case count, the confirmed COVID-19 cases now stand at 145,” Dr Aceng.

President Museveni directed the Ministry of Health to immediately stop capturing any COVID-19 foreigners including truck drivers as Uganda’s confirmed cases.

The Ministry disclosed that 11 foreign truck drivers were handed over to their respective countries of origin with number of repatriations – subsequent to the presidential directive – rising to 124

A sigh of relief was reflected when all the 222 community samples tested returning negative.

According to Dr Henry Mwebesa, the director-general of health services at the ministry of health says Uganda now has 89 admitted COVID-19 patients who are all in a stable condition and up to 65 people have recovered, tested negative and discharged from Hospitals.

Last month, World Health Organization (WHO)’s International Health Regulations (IHR) directed that every case that is confirmed for COVID-19 should be registered and treated at the host country, a directive President Museveni dismissed.