12 arrested for turning home into mini-bar, defying COVID-19 directives

Spread the love

















Kabale – Police in Kabale has twelve suspects in custody for alleged disobedience of lawful orders.

The suspects were arrested last night at around 10 pm at Tumuhamye Julius’s home at Nyakarindi village Kaseregyenyi parish Kamuganguzi sub-county Kabale district during a joint operation of police and local leaders that involved LC 1 chairpersons and their Defence Secretaries of the whole parish.

The suspects were found locked in the home of Julius taking alcohol in big numbers but others managed to escape.

Elly Maate the Kigezi Regional police Spokesman confirmed the arrest of the suspects

The arrested were identified; Tumuhamye Julius, Kakuru Ernest, Niwaha Chrispus, Tushabomwe Blessing, Tumuhimbise Jacob, Tumushabe Innocent, Byamukama Enoth, Turyashemererwa James and Arinda Dan. among others.

The operations will continue to crack on those people who want to learn the hard way so that they are dealt with in accordance with the law.

The case was registered at Kabale police station under SD 36/01/05/2020 as investigations go when they are over they will be arraigned in court.