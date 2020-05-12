12 New cases confirmed with Order banning entry of COVID-19 positive truck-drivers blocks 32 as Uganda’s infections rise to 260

Trucks loaded with cargo await clearance with customs at a border point. 32 Covid-19 truck drivers barred entry into Uganda

Kampala – Uganda has on Monday, May 18, recorded 12 new cases of COVID-19 rising Uganda’s infections to 260, the Health Ministry has revealed.

The Ministry of Health confirmed that 12 Ugandan truck-drivers tested positive from 1,743 samples taken from the various border points to the country.

The confirmation of the 12 new cases echoes in the rise of infection to 260 with recoveries remaining capped at 63.

In an official Tweet shared by the Ministry in the wee hours of Tuesday morning, revealed that 32 foreign truck drivers who tested positive for COVID-19 were turned back to their respective countries.

This follows a May 16 resolution to bar the entry of COVID-19 positive drivers in efforts to reduce the spread of the deadly virus through contact in areas they make stops.

Minister of Health, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, on May 16, revealed the development, citing that President Museveni had sanctioned the directives in efforts to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Dr. Aceng confirmed that the Health Ministry held a meeting with representatives from the National Logistics Platform of Truck Owners & Truck owners and resolutions were made to that effect.

In his May 18 address, President Museveni confirmed that Government will partially lift the lockdown with Private and public transport and other sectors resuming June 2 after distribution of approved masks.

“We shall allow regulated opening of public transport means like minibuses, taxis provided they carry only half of their normal capacity, However, the public transport will resume after you get the masks and the masks will take two weeks to be ready,” President Museveni said.

“We believe that with the masks you do not infect others and you also do not get infected,” President Museveni emphasises measures.

With institutions set to open to only finalists (candidates), Salons, saunas, swimming pools, Bars and merrymaking joints will remain closed after exhibiting failures to implement social distancing measures to curb the spread of COVID-19

President Museveni also emphasised that the daily curfew 7pm to 6:30am shall remain in effect to limit uncontrolled movement to curb the spread of COVID-19