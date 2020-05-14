14 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed as recoveries rise to 202 with infections hitting 621 in Kenya

Kenya’s Health Ministry CAS Dr. Rashid Aman

Nairobi – Fourteen more people have tested positive of the novel coronavirus, rising COVID-19 cases to 621, Kenya Health Ministry says.

Out of the 14 new cases, 10 are from Nairobi, three from Mombasa and one from Machakos County.

In a press briefing on Friday, Kenya’s Health Ministry CAS Dr. Rashid Aman said the 14 new cases were confirmed following the testing of 922 samples.

In Nairobi, the cases are distributed as follows: Kasarani (4), Makadara (2) and one each from Umoja, South C, Dagoreti South and a quarantine facility.

The patient from Machakos County is from Athi River, marking the first case to be confirmed in the County.

“This now brings to 19 the number of counties that have registered coronavirus cases,” said Dr. Aman.

At the same time, five more patients have since been discharged bringing the total number of recoveries to 202.

Kenya’s Health Ministry noted that the country has so far tested a total of 29,430 samples for Covid-19.