15 new cases registered as Uganda’s COVID-19 infections rise to 175

Truck drivers awaits testing at border point before dispatching. (AGENCIES PHOTO)

Kampala – Ministry of Health has, on Friday, May 22, announced 15 new Coronavirus infections bringing Uganda’s tally to 175.

The Ministry revealed that the 12 of the 15 new infections were truck-drivers that tested positive of COVID-19 from 2,106 samples taken at the border point.

The other 3 cases are contacts to previously confirmed truck drivers, according to the Ministry of Health.

The authorities have also blocked the entry of 23 truck drivers who tested positive at different points of entry.

The number of recoveries from COVID-19 stands at 68.

Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, the Minister of Health revealed that the drivers are being handed over in line with a presidential directive.

“The president made a directive that only truck drivers who test negative would enter the country. Drivers who test positive are handed over to their county of origin for treatment,” Dr Aceng said.

The president’s directive to only allow negative truck drivers was this morning followed with a reduction in COVID-19 cases.