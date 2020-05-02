2 test Positive as Uganda’s COVID-19 count rises to 85, capping recoveries at 52

Uganda's confirmed COVID-19 case stand at 85 and 52 recoveries as at May 1.

Entebbe – Ministry of Health has on Friday May 1, recorded two cases of novel coronavirus of the samples tested at Uganda Virus Research Institute,

The Ministry disclosed that of the 2,454 samples tested, 399 samples from the community tested negative for COVID-19

The confirmed cases are a Kenyan male, 35, truck driver who arrived via Busia border and a Ugandan male from Masindi District, who was confirmed from the rapid assessment survey

The Health Ministry also disclosed that they are conducting the rapid assessment survey among high-risk groups to establish community transmission of COVID-19. All samples from the survey are tested are set to be rested at Makerere University laboratory

🔺2 new COVID-19 cases confirmed today:

🔹The confirmed cases are: a 35 y/o Kenyan male truck driver who arrived via Busia border. Our tracking system shows that he returned to Kenya.

🔸A Ugandan male from Masindi District, who was confirmed from the rapid assessment survey — Ministry of Health- Uganda (@MinofHealthUG) May 1, 2020

Upon further investigation, the Ministry’s tracking system revealed that the Kenyan drivers has returned to Kenya at the time of confirmation.

The confirmation of the two cases rises the number of 85 COVID-19 cases and 52 recoveries that have since been discharged from respective medical facilities.

Under the stewardship of Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, the Ministry has not recorded any deaths and fatalities in Uganda as of May 1.

As Uganda strives to hold fort and flattening the coronavirus infection rate curve, truck drivers continue to test these efforts

“To date, 27 truck drivers have tested positive for COVID-19; of these, 17 truck drivers have since returned to their respective countries while 10 are currently admitted at different hospitals,” read the Tweet sanctioned by the Health Ministry.